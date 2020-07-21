All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 76 W MURIEL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
76 W MURIEL STREET
Last updated January 31 2020 at 2:31 AM

76 W MURIEL STREET

76 West Muriel Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

76 West Muriel Street, Orlando, FL 32806
South Orange

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
**RENOVATED AND BACK ON THE MARKET!!**SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY!! PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE INQUIRING* UPGRADED KITCHEN with GRANITE and STAINLESS APPLIANCES, COMPLETELY RENOVATED BATHROOM with upgraded FINISHES **NEW DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS, Interior/Exterior Paint** ** LAWN CARE/WATER/PROFESSIONAL PEST CONTROL ALL INCLUDED! Unit is the rear of the 2 units and is completely fenced with doghouse and gate for privacy! This home is located in the high demand school zone in the highly sought after SODO area!!! W/D hookups in rear. So much attention to detail! Walk across the street to the SODO shopping center, very close to ORMC Hospital, Downtown, all major highways and the new Sunrail Station... Also, 15 mins to the airport, 20 mins to the attractions! (Square Footage is from City Records, if square footage is important, tenant should verify.) Approx 3 yr old W/D can be purchased by tenant for $400 for both or rented at $40/month additional rent if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 W MURIEL STREET have any available units?
76 W MURIEL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 76 W MURIEL STREET have?
Some of 76 W MURIEL STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 W MURIEL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
76 W MURIEL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 W MURIEL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 76 W MURIEL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 76 W MURIEL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 76 W MURIEL STREET offers parking.
Does 76 W MURIEL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 W MURIEL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 W MURIEL STREET have a pool?
No, 76 W MURIEL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 76 W MURIEL STREET have accessible units?
No, 76 W MURIEL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 76 W MURIEL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 76 W MURIEL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr
Orlando, FL 32817
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court
Orlando, FL 32836
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct
Orlando, FL 32839
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach