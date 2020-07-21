76 W MURIEL STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

**RENOVATED AND BACK ON THE MARKET!!**SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY!! PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE INQUIRING* UPGRADED KITCHEN with GRANITE and STAINLESS APPLIANCES, COMPLETELY RENOVATED BATHROOM with upgraded FINISHES **NEW DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS, Interior/Exterior Paint** ** LAWN CARE/WATER/PROFESSIONAL PEST CONTROL ALL INCLUDED! Unit is the rear of the 2 units and is completely fenced with doghouse and gate for privacy! This home is located in the high demand school zone in the highly sought after SODO area!!! W/D hookups in rear. So much attention to detail! Walk across the street to the SODO shopping center, very close to ORMC Hospital, Downtown, all major highways and the new Sunrail Station... Also, 15 mins to the airport, 20 mins to the attractions! (Square Footage is from City Records, if square footage is important, tenant should verify.) Approx 3 yr old W/D can be purchased by tenant for $400 for both or rented at $40/month additional rent if needed.