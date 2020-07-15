All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM

754 E Michigan St 175

754 E Michigan St Unit 175 · (407) 463-1832
Location

754 E Michigan St Unit 175, Orlando, FL 32806

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 175 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,059

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit 175 Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Condo for rent - Property Id: 305129

A Great Condo for Rent!!! 1 bedroom 1 bath in La Costa Brava. A rated schools, Real clean and recently renovated. Rent is $1059.00 per month Plus Electric Only. Water and Sewer are included in the rent, This condo has a lake side. Pest Control is included in the rent.
Luxury Condo In Downtown Orlando - Huge Living Room Dining Room, Bedrooms and Bathrooms. Wonderful Community with Resort Style Amenities, State Of The Art Gym, Beautiful Pool, Tennis Courts! Beautiful Kitchen with Mahogany Cabinets, Granite Counter tops, Newer Stainless Steel Appliances! Newer Carpet, Newer Lighting and Ceiling Fans! Master w/ large walk-in closet. Desirable Downtown Location - Across The Hospital - Boating and skiing access on beautiful Lake Pineloch! Near By ORMC-Shopping and Dining!

Address is 754 Michigan Street, Apt # 175 Orlando FL 32806
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305129
Property Id 305129

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5926137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 754 E Michigan St 175 have any available units?
754 E Michigan St 175 has a unit available for $1,059 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 754 E Michigan St 175 have?
Some of 754 E Michigan St 175's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 754 E Michigan St 175 currently offering any rent specials?
754 E Michigan St 175 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 754 E Michigan St 175 pet-friendly?
No, 754 E Michigan St 175 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 754 E Michigan St 175 offer parking?
No, 754 E Michigan St 175 does not offer parking.
Does 754 E Michigan St 175 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 754 E Michigan St 175 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 754 E Michigan St 175 have a pool?
Yes, 754 E Michigan St 175 has a pool.
Does 754 E Michigan St 175 have accessible units?
No, 754 E Michigan St 175 does not have accessible units.
Does 754 E Michigan St 175 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 754 E Michigan St 175 has units with dishwashers.
