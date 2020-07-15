754 E Michigan St 175

Amenities

Unit 175 Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Condo for rent - Property Id: 305129



A Great Condo for Rent!!! 1 bedroom 1 bath in La Costa Brava. A rated schools, Real clean and recently renovated. Rent is $1059.00 per month Plus Electric Only. Water and Sewer are included in the rent, This condo has a lake side. Pest Control is included in the rent.

Luxury Condo In Downtown Orlando - Huge Living Room Dining Room, Bedrooms and Bathrooms. Wonderful Community with Resort Style Amenities, State Of The Art Gym, Beautiful Pool, Tennis Courts! Beautiful Kitchen with Mahogany Cabinets, Granite Counter tops, Newer Stainless Steel Appliances! Newer Carpet, Newer Lighting and Ceiling Fans! Master w/ large walk-in closet. Desirable Downtown Location - Across The Hospital - Boating and skiing access on beautiful Lake Pineloch! Near By ORMC-Shopping and Dining!



Address is 754 Michigan Street, Apt # 175 Orlando FL 32806

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305129

No Pets Allowed



