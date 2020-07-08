All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 746 South Lee Avenue - B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
746 South Lee Avenue - B
Last updated December 10 2019 at 1:11 AM

746 South Lee Avenue - B

746 Lee Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Holden-Parramore
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

746 Lee Avenue, Orlando, FL 32805
Holden-Parramore

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 bedroom apartment, very close to downtown Orlando.
If you have more questions Call or text 407-885-9064
to apply for this apartment please copy and paste this link https://bull.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 South Lee Avenue - B have any available units?
746 South Lee Avenue - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 746 South Lee Avenue - B currently offering any rent specials?
746 South Lee Avenue - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 South Lee Avenue - B pet-friendly?
No, 746 South Lee Avenue - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 746 South Lee Avenue - B offer parking?
No, 746 South Lee Avenue - B does not offer parking.
Does 746 South Lee Avenue - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 746 South Lee Avenue - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 South Lee Avenue - B have a pool?
No, 746 South Lee Avenue - B does not have a pool.
Does 746 South Lee Avenue - B have accessible units?
No, 746 South Lee Avenue - B does not have accessible units.
Does 746 South Lee Avenue - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 746 South Lee Avenue - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 746 South Lee Avenue - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 746 South Lee Avenue - B does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Cortland Jubilee Park
6850 Merryvale Lane
Orlando, FL 32128
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd
Orlando, FL 32819
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct
Orlando, FL 32839
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle
Orlando, FL 32825
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach