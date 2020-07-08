746 Lee Avenue, Orlando, FL 32805 Holden-Parramore
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 bedroom apartment, very close to downtown Orlando. If you have more questions Call or text 407-885-9064 to apply for this apartment please copy and paste this link https://bull.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 746 South Lee Avenue - B have any available units?
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
Is 746 South Lee Avenue - B currently offering any rent specials?
