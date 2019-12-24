746 CLIFFORD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

This two-story single family home is located in the well preserved and historic Spring Lake neighborhood. The home features two roof top terraces, oversized yard, wood burning fireplace, bonus rooms on both levels of the home and much more! The open floor plan encompasses three bedrooms and a sleek and stylish gourmet kitchen which offers an abundance of natural light & overlooks the fenced in backyard that offers tons of green space. Request a showing today, this property will not last long! Monthly rent includes lawn care and preferably no pets.