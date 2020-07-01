729 Putnam Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful Brand New Construction 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Town Home in College Park/Orlando, FL! - Beautiful Brand New Construction 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Town Home in College Park/Orlando, FL! Welcome home to the neighborhood of Concord Park located in the heart of College Park! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living/dining area great for entertaining features amazing hardwood flooring. The kitchen has an ample amount of cabinetry, STUNNING granite countertops, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. In addition it was constructed with all high end finishes, as well as crown molding. Lovely French doors open to a beautiful fire pit in the back yard. All bedrooms are located on the second floor and showcase hardwood flooring. Conveniently located to I-4, restaurants and more. Zoned for Lake Silver Elementary School, Lee Middle School and Edgewater High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE MAY 7TH!!!



