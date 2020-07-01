All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

729 Putnam Avenue

729 Putnam Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

729 Putnam Avenue, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful Brand New Construction 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Town Home in College Park/Orlando, FL! - Beautiful Brand New Construction 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Town Home in College Park/Orlando, FL! Welcome home to the neighborhood of Concord Park located in the heart of College Park! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living/dining area great for entertaining features amazing hardwood flooring. The kitchen has an ample amount of cabinetry, STUNNING granite countertops, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. In addition it was constructed with all high end finishes, as well as crown molding. Lovely French doors open to a beautiful fire pit in the back yard. All bedrooms are located on the second floor and showcase hardwood flooring. Conveniently located to I-4, restaurants and more. Zoned for Lake Silver Elementary School, Lee Middle School and Edgewater High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE MAY 7TH!!!

(RLNE1946299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 Putnam Avenue have any available units?
729 Putnam Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 Putnam Avenue have?
Some of 729 Putnam Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 Putnam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
729 Putnam Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Putnam Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 729 Putnam Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 729 Putnam Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 729 Putnam Avenue offers parking.
Does 729 Putnam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 Putnam Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Putnam Avenue have a pool?
No, 729 Putnam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 729 Putnam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 729 Putnam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Putnam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 Putnam Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

