Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

7288 Hawksnest Blvd.

7288 Hawksnest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7288 Hawksnest Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7288 Hawksnest Blvd. Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Metrowest Golfcourse Cul de Sac Home! - Large Modern fully furnished home in a Great central location on a quiet, family oriented cult de sac! close to AAA rated schools and it sits on the 11th green of the award winning MetroWest golf course, This 3 bed 2.5 bath home features: Stainless Steal appliances, Luxurious laminate flooring in the living areas, tile in the kitchen and baths and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Spacious master bedroom, vaulted ceilings, Walk in closet, large lawn, tile roof and a great outdoor living space. The home also has a tankless water heater and a high efficiency AC. This home is move in ready, including luxurious furniture. Perfect for the RIGHT tenant.

Universal Studios, Publix, Pubs, and Restaurant Row are nearby.

Lawn care is included!

You can complete an application online at gopropertymgmt.com.

Income must be over 3 times the rent
No evictions excepted.
Credit must be over 620.

(RLNE5761366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7288 Hawksnest Blvd. have any available units?
7288 Hawksnest Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7288 Hawksnest Blvd. have?
Some of 7288 Hawksnest Blvd.'s amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7288 Hawksnest Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
7288 Hawksnest Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7288 Hawksnest Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7288 Hawksnest Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 7288 Hawksnest Blvd. offer parking?
No, 7288 Hawksnest Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 7288 Hawksnest Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7288 Hawksnest Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7288 Hawksnest Blvd. have a pool?
No, 7288 Hawksnest Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 7288 Hawksnest Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 7288 Hawksnest Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 7288 Hawksnest Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7288 Hawksnest Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.

