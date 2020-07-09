Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7288 Hawksnest Blvd. Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Metrowest Golfcourse Cul de Sac Home! - Large Modern fully furnished home in a Great central location on a quiet, family oriented cult de sac! close to AAA rated schools and it sits on the 11th green of the award winning MetroWest golf course, This 3 bed 2.5 bath home features: Stainless Steal appliances, Luxurious laminate flooring in the living areas, tile in the kitchen and baths and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Spacious master bedroom, vaulted ceilings, Walk in closet, large lawn, tile roof and a great outdoor living space. The home also has a tankless water heater and a high efficiency AC. This home is move in ready, including luxurious furniture. Perfect for the RIGHT tenant.



Universal Studios, Publix, Pubs, and Restaurant Row are nearby.



Lawn care is included!



You can complete an application online at gopropertymgmt.com.



Income must be over 3 times the rent

No evictions excepted.

Credit must be over 620.



