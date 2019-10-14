Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities alarm system carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

728 Bryn Mawr Available 11/09/19 - PENDING - Cute two bedroom one bath cottage home in College Park. Features include: Fully equipped kitchen with Oak cabinets and granite counter-tops, central heat/ac, w/d hook-ups, laminate & tile floors, carport, screened porch with large back yard. Owner may remove shed in back yard. Alarm System monitoring not include & Owner will not warranty alarm system. Owner may take small pet, pet fee required. Lawn care included. Walk to shops and restaurants of College Park.



(RLNE2912698)