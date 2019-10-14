All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 728 Bryn Mawr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
728 Bryn Mawr
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

728 Bryn Mawr

728 Bryn Mawr Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
College Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

728 Bryn Mawr Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
728 Bryn Mawr Available 11/09/19 - PENDING - Cute two bedroom one bath cottage home in College Park. Features include: Fully equipped kitchen with Oak cabinets and granite counter-tops, central heat/ac, w/d hook-ups, laminate & tile floors, carport, screened porch with large back yard. Owner may remove shed in back yard. Alarm System monitoring not include & Owner will not warranty alarm system. Owner may take small pet, pet fee required. Lawn care included. Walk to shops and restaurants of College Park.

(RLNE2912698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Bryn Mawr have any available units?
728 Bryn Mawr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 728 Bryn Mawr have?
Some of 728 Bryn Mawr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 Bryn Mawr currently offering any rent specials?
728 Bryn Mawr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Bryn Mawr pet-friendly?
Yes, 728 Bryn Mawr is pet friendly.
Does 728 Bryn Mawr offer parking?
Yes, 728 Bryn Mawr offers parking.
Does 728 Bryn Mawr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 Bryn Mawr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Bryn Mawr have a pool?
No, 728 Bryn Mawr does not have a pool.
Does 728 Bryn Mawr have accessible units?
No, 728 Bryn Mawr does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Bryn Mawr have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 Bryn Mawr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Concord Court at Creative Village
661 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
The Princeton At College Park
646 W Smith Street
Orlando, FL 32804

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach