Last updated March 26 2020 at 6:47 AM

723 ELLWOOD AVENUE

723 Ellwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

723 Ellwood Avenue, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare find in College Park - Tucked away in the Lake Adair neighborhood of College Park, this beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath features a Bonus Room, Dining Room, Inside Utility & a detached 1-Car Garage. This freshly painted open floor plan boasts over 1647 sq. ft. with vaulted ceilings, brick decorative flooring throughout and new cabinets, granite counters, lighting fixtures, vanities and more in the kitchen and bathrooms. Just a short drive to everyone wonderful Downtown CP has to offer and conveniently located to I-4, Florida Hospital, Amway Arena, the new Soccer Stadium, Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center, the Science Center, Ivanhoe Village and more…Call today to schedule you private showing of this gorgeous College Park home. **Washer and Dryer are provided only as a convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 ELLWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
723 ELLWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 ELLWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 723 ELLWOOD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 ELLWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
723 ELLWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 ELLWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 723 ELLWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 723 ELLWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 723 ELLWOOD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 723 ELLWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 723 ELLWOOD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 ELLWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 723 ELLWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 723 ELLWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 723 ELLWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 723 ELLWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 723 ELLWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
