723 ELLWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rare find in College Park - Tucked away in the Lake Adair neighborhood of College Park, this beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath features a Bonus Room, Dining Room, Inside Utility & a detached 1-Car Garage. This freshly painted open floor plan boasts over 1647 sq. ft. with vaulted ceilings, brick decorative flooring throughout and new cabinets, granite counters, lighting fixtures, vanities and more in the kitchen and bathrooms. Just a short drive to everyone wonderful Downtown CP has to offer and conveniently located to I-4, Florida Hospital, Amway Arena, the new Soccer Stadium, Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center, the Science Center, Ivanhoe Village and more…Call today to schedule you private showing of this gorgeous College Park home. **Washer and Dryer are provided only as a convenience.