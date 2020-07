Amenities

DOWNTOWN BUNGALOW - Large downtown bungalow with beautiful hardwood floors. Master bedroom downstairs with 3 upstairs. Updated kitchen with breakfast nook, bar, stainless appliances, granite counters and gas stove! Inside utility closet with washer/dryer.AC/Heat is zoned. Enjoy the evenings on your deck or the large porch. Owner will consider small pet with pet fee. Available December 1.



