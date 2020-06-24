714 E. Central Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- PENDING - Make this 1935 charming Bungalow your home. Nestled in the midst of Thornton Park's Historic District, and walking distance to everything! enter the home through an enclosed front porch, under heat and air, and in to a spacious living ,and adjoining dining room. Both with original hardwood floors. Two ample size bedrooms( both with hardwood floors) , and bath, are off the dining room, accessed through a common hallway. The kitchen is conveniently located off the dining room, with the original hardwood cabinets and farmhouse sink. Another enclosed porch is off the kitchen, and has washer and dryer hookups. The original framed garage is at the end of the driveway, and detached from the house. The property has been well maintained. And has been freshly painted, inside and out. Newer HVAC. Walk to Lake Eola, Park, Farmers Market, Urban Publix, bars, restaurants, and all of Downtown Orlando venues. lawn care included. Small dog only. Tenant must maintain Lawn Service.



(RLNE4645942)