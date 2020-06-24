All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

714 E. Central Blvd.

714 E Central Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

714 E Central Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32801
Thornton Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- PENDING - Make this 1935 charming Bungalow your home. Nestled in the midst of Thornton Park's Historic District, and walking distance to everything! enter the home through an enclosed front porch, under heat and air, and in to a spacious living ,and adjoining dining room. Both with original hardwood floors. Two ample size bedrooms( both with hardwood floors) , and bath, are off the dining room, accessed through a common hallway. The kitchen is conveniently located off the dining room, with the original hardwood cabinets and farmhouse sink. Another enclosed porch is off the kitchen, and has washer and dryer hookups. The original framed garage is at the end of the driveway, and detached from the house. The property has been well maintained. And has been freshly painted, inside and out. Newer HVAC. Walk to Lake Eola, Park, Farmers Market, Urban Publix, bars, restaurants, and all of Downtown Orlando venues. lawn care included. Small dog only. Tenant must maintain Lawn Service.

(RLNE4645942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 E. Central Blvd. have any available units?
714 E. Central Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 E. Central Blvd. have?
Some of 714 E. Central Blvd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 E. Central Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
714 E. Central Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 E. Central Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 714 E. Central Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 714 E. Central Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 714 E. Central Blvd. offers parking.
Does 714 E. Central Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 E. Central Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 E. Central Blvd. have a pool?
No, 714 E. Central Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 714 E. Central Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 714 E. Central Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 714 E. Central Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 E. Central Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
