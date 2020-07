Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming Craftsman 1910 bungalow in the heart of Downtown. You are welcomed by an extended front porch perfect for some rockers or Adirondack chairs. When you enter the home you will find beautiful hardwood floors, a wood burning fireplace in the living room, full kitchen, washer & dryer, updated bathroom and very large back yard. Great location and convenient access to Hwy 408 and I-4.