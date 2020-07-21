All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 710 E CONCORD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
710 E CONCORD STREET
Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:50 PM

710 E CONCORD STREET

710 Concord Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

710 Concord Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Eola Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest suite
This is an amazing home... large kitchen with all appliances, open to large family room.. family room has French doors out onto large rear patio deck... Home has formal dining room, formal living room with wood burning fire place and all real wood floors... first floor also has bedroom with its own bathroom... can be used as inlaw or guest suite. master bedroom is very large, with huge walk in master closet, attached office and full master bath with dual sinks separate shower /tub. Each bedroom has its own bath. Custom fixtures Private backyard.covered parking with exterior gas lights… This is a fully updated historical Orlando Home. .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 E CONCORD STREET have any available units?
710 E CONCORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 E CONCORD STREET have?
Some of 710 E CONCORD STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 E CONCORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
710 E CONCORD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 E CONCORD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 710 E CONCORD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 710 E CONCORD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 710 E CONCORD STREET offers parking.
Does 710 E CONCORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 E CONCORD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 E CONCORD STREET have a pool?
No, 710 E CONCORD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 710 E CONCORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 710 E CONCORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 710 E CONCORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 E CONCORD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave
Orlando, FL 32822
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir
Orlando, FL 32818
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd
Orlando, FL 32829
Northlake Park
9300 Northlake Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach