All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 702 S. Summerlin Avenue Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
702 S. Summerlin Avenue Unit B
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

702 S. Summerlin Avenue Unit B

702 Summerlin Avenue · (407) 855-0331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

702 Summerlin Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Cherokee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 702 S. Summerlin Avenue Unit B · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1186 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 2/2.5 Two Story Duplex in Downtown Orlando, Available Now! - This spacious two story duplex is located in Downtown Orlando, Available Now! Freshly painted all throughout with brand new vinyl plank flooring downstairs, new carpet on the stairs and bedrooms. Featuring a living area, large kitchen with all appliances, dining area, a half bath for guests, utility room with washer and dryer hookups, and a large screen enclosed patio. Extra storage closet under the stairs. Upstairs you will find two large master suites with partially refurbished bathrooms. One of the master bedrooms features a large walk in closet and screen enclosed balcony. Private parking spaces, you cannot beat the location and price for downtown living. Includes ground maintenance! Pets will be considered.

(RLNE5453377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 S. Summerlin Avenue Unit B have any available units?
702 S. Summerlin Avenue Unit B has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 S. Summerlin Avenue Unit B have?
Some of 702 S. Summerlin Avenue Unit B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 S. Summerlin Avenue Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
702 S. Summerlin Avenue Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 S. Summerlin Avenue Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 702 S. Summerlin Avenue Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 702 S. Summerlin Avenue Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 702 S. Summerlin Avenue Unit B does offer parking.
Does 702 S. Summerlin Avenue Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 S. Summerlin Avenue Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 S. Summerlin Avenue Unit B have a pool?
No, 702 S. Summerlin Avenue Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 702 S. Summerlin Avenue Unit B have accessible units?
No, 702 S. Summerlin Avenue Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 702 S. Summerlin Avenue Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 S. Summerlin Avenue Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 702 S. Summerlin Avenue Unit B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32821
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd
Orlando, FL 32818
Sanctuary at Eagle Creek Apartments
9800 Sanctuary Approach Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive
Orlando, FL 32835
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity