Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:26 PM

7004 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD

7004 Tavistock Lakes Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

7004 Tavistock Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bike storage
internet access
The 4.25-acre, urban-inspired apartment community will debut an innovative car share program with multiple onsite Tesla Model vehicles, encouraging an eco-friendly and neighborly transportation option in addition to electric car charging stations and bicycle storage. Pixon’s main 11-story tower connects to a three-story parking structure via an enclosed second-story walkway. The community will feature access controlled buildings and elevators and 24-hour express maintenance. Pixon is pet-friendly and will feature a designated pet spa and grooming area.

Located in the world’s most sophisticated wellness community, as noted by the Global Wellness Institute, Pixon’s design and offerings will be complementary to the community’s forward-thinking wellbeing initiatives. The 24-hour gym will feature equipment and on-demand fitness by Technogym, a Lake Nona partner that recently aligned with the community to create the first seamlessly connected fitness ecosystem in the U.S. in Lake Nona.

Situated within one of the country’s first gigabit-enabled neighborhoods with fiber connectivity directly to the home, Pixon residents will have access to Lake Nona’s gigabit network providing Internet at speeds approximately 200x the average. Residents will also have an option for Bluetooth-enabled entry door hardware.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

