666 W Robinson St

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning community garden carpet

First Floor apartment now available. Details and rental app at www.rentinorangecounty.com. This 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment includes expansive porch that overlooks Parramore's Community Garden. On site parking and parking on Robinson Street. Fenced yard, updated unit, new kitchen cabinets, fresh paint, new carpet and more.



Apartment does not include kitchen appliances or air conditioning. Tenants will supply their own stove, refrigerator and window AC units.



No pets allowed.

Walk or bike to downtown Orlando restaurants and parks. Near bus lines, law school, Parramore school and more. Mixed use and culturally diverse neighborhood includes residential, commercial, industrial, retail and more. New gravel parking area on side of property and on-street parking offered as well. Fenced yard. Privacy wall in rear. Next to peaceful Community Garden.