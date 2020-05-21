All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 666 W Robinson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
666 W Robinson St
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:14 PM

666 W Robinson St

666 Robinson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

666 Robinson Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Callahan

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
community garden
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
First Floor apartment now available. Details and rental app at www.rentinorangecounty.com. This 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment includes expansive porch that overlooks Parramore's Community Garden. On site parking and parking on Robinson Street. Fenced yard, updated unit, new kitchen cabinets, fresh paint, new carpet and more.

Apartment does not include kitchen appliances or air conditioning. Tenants will supply their own stove, refrigerator and window AC units.

No pets allowed.
Walk or bike to downtown Orlando restaurants and parks. Near bus lines, law school, Parramore school and more. Mixed use and culturally diverse neighborhood includes residential, commercial, industrial, retail and more. New gravel parking area on side of property and on-street parking offered as well. Fenced yard. Privacy wall in rear. Next to peaceful Community Garden.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 666 W Robinson St have any available units?
666 W Robinson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 666 W Robinson St have?
Some of 666 W Robinson St's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 666 W Robinson St currently offering any rent specials?
666 W Robinson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 666 W Robinson St pet-friendly?
No, 666 W Robinson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 666 W Robinson St offer parking?
Yes, 666 W Robinson St offers parking.
Does 666 W Robinson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 666 W Robinson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 666 W Robinson St have a pool?
No, 666 W Robinson St does not have a pool.
Does 666 W Robinson St have accessible units?
No, 666 W Robinson St does not have accessible units.
Does 666 W Robinson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 666 W Robinson St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd
Orlando, FL 32807
The Addison at Universal Boulevard
9875 Universal Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32819
City View
595 W Church St
Orlando, FL 32805
Cumberland Park
8024 Cumberland Park Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd
Orlando, FL 32819
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Adele Place
7595 Sun Tree Cir
Orlando, FL 32807

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach