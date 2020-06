Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated community garden carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities community garden parking

Second Floor apartment now available. This 4 bedroom/1 bath upstairs apartment includes expansive porch that overlooks Parramore's Community Garden. On site parking and parking on Robinson as well. Fenced yard, updated unit, new kitchen cabinets, fresh paint, new carpet and more.

Walk or bike to downtown Orlando restaurants and parks. Near bus lines, law school, Parramore school and more.