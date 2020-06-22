All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6659 TIME SQUARE AVENUE

6659 Time Square Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6659 Time Square Avenue, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful townhouse style unit in the Hamptons at Metrowest community. This home offers an an attached two car garage and laundry/utility room on first floor. Second floor offers a kitchen with breakfast bar that opens to a living/dining room and half bathroom. All bedrooms are on the third floor. Within the last year, the owner had new laminate flooring in living and dining room and tile flooring in kitchen and half bathroom installed. Master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. Guest bedroom has a full bathroom on the hall. Community is located nearby to everything in Metrowest and offers numerous on-site amenities including community pool, fitness center, and gated entry. Washer and dryer are included for the tenant's convenience, but are not warrantied by the homeowner. Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of gate passes, amenity keys, mailbox keys, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6659 TIME SQUARE AVENUE have any available units?
6659 TIME SQUARE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6659 TIME SQUARE AVENUE have?
Some of 6659 TIME SQUARE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6659 TIME SQUARE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6659 TIME SQUARE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6659 TIME SQUARE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6659 TIME SQUARE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6659 TIME SQUARE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6659 TIME SQUARE AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 6659 TIME SQUARE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6659 TIME SQUARE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6659 TIME SQUARE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 6659 TIME SQUARE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 6659 TIME SQUARE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6659 TIME SQUARE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6659 TIME SQUARE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6659 TIME SQUARE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
