6659 TIME SQUARE AVENUE

Beautiful townhouse style unit in the Hamptons at Metrowest community. This home offers an an attached two car garage and laundry/utility room on first floor. Second floor offers a kitchen with breakfast bar that opens to a living/dining room and half bathroom. All bedrooms are on the third floor. Within the last year, the owner had new laminate flooring in living and dining room and tile flooring in kitchen and half bathroom installed. Master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. Guest bedroom has a full bathroom on the hall. Community is located nearby to everything in Metrowest and offers numerous on-site amenities including community pool, fitness center, and gated entry. Washer and dryer are included for the tenant's convenience, but are not warrantied by the homeowner. Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of gate passes, amenity keys, mailbox keys, etc.