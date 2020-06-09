All apartments in Orlando
6542 Swissco Drive
Last updated September 12 2019 at 8:07 PM

6542 Swissco Drive

6542 Swissco Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6542 Swissco Drive, Orlando, FL 32822
Airport North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You'll love this well-maintained 2/2 second floor condo in the beautiful Courtney Landing Community! The 2 bedrooms are split with direct access to own bathrooms. There is a separate laundry area off the kitchen with washer & dryer hook-ups. Covered patio overlooks community pool! Gated community with many features including fitness center, pool, clubhouse with pool table, and more. Separate 1-car garage included (#46)! Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Water & trash included! Property close to Orlando Airport and 436! Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,265, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,265, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6542 Swissco Drive have any available units?
6542 Swissco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6542 Swissco Drive have?
Some of 6542 Swissco Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6542 Swissco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6542 Swissco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6542 Swissco Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6542 Swissco Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6542 Swissco Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6542 Swissco Drive offers parking.
Does 6542 Swissco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6542 Swissco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6542 Swissco Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6542 Swissco Drive has a pool.
Does 6542 Swissco Drive have accessible units?
No, 6542 Swissco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6542 Swissco Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6542 Swissco Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
