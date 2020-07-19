Amenities

6519 Grosvenor Lane Available 02/10/20 MOVE IN FEBRUARY!! Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath pool/spa home located in the Metrowest Area! Pool care included!! - DEPOSIT: $1,975 RENT: $1,975



**** THIS IS A TENANT OCCUPIED PROPERTY - PROPERTY WILL BE SHOWN WITH APPOINTMENTS ONLY. - PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OUR TENANTS*****



Immaculate 3 bed/2bath pool/spa home located in the Metro West area.



Pool Home with true Florida lifestyle. Amenities included renovated kitchen with breakfast bar plus breakfast nook. Newer upgraded bathrooms and rustic tile flooring throughout the home. You'll love the relaxing pool/spa view from the sliding doors in the main living area and master bedroom! Enjoy screened patio, take a swim in the pool, soak in relaxing spa or enjoy gatherings with family and friends!! Retreat to the grand master bedroom suite with elegant master bath. This home is a true Gem!!



POOL CARE IS INCLUDED FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE!!



LANDSCAPE IS TENANT'S RESPONSIBILITY. BRING YOUR OWN WASHER AND DRYER.



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Don't Wait! This great property won't last long. Contact, Rosa Vazquez 321-230-8775 or Rosav@homevest.com, for more information and to schedule showings.



Schools:

Elementary -Metro West

Middle - Chain Of Lakes

High - Olympia



**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



*** NO PETS ***

*** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***



(RLNE4490321)