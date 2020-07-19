All apartments in Orlando
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

6519 Grosvenor Lane

6519 Grosvenor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6519 Grosvenor Lane, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
hot tub
6519 Grosvenor Lane Available 02/10/20 MOVE IN FEBRUARY!! Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath pool/spa home located in the Metrowest Area! Pool care included!! - DEPOSIT: $1,975 RENT: $1,975

**** THIS IS A TENANT OCCUPIED PROPERTY - PROPERTY WILL BE SHOWN WITH APPOINTMENTS ONLY. - PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OUR TENANTS*****

Immaculate 3 bed/2bath pool/spa home located in the Metro West area.

Pool Home with true Florida lifestyle. Amenities included renovated kitchen with breakfast bar plus breakfast nook. Newer upgraded bathrooms and rustic tile flooring throughout the home. You'll love the relaxing pool/spa view from the sliding doors in the main living area and master bedroom! Enjoy screened patio, take a swim in the pool, soak in relaxing spa or enjoy gatherings with family and friends!! Retreat to the grand master bedroom suite with elegant master bath. This home is a true Gem!!

POOL CARE IS INCLUDED FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE!!

LANDSCAPE IS TENANT'S RESPONSIBILITY. BRING YOUR OWN WASHER AND DRYER.

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Don't Wait! This great property won't last long. Contact, Rosa Vazquez 321-230-8775 or Rosav@homevest.com, for more information and to schedule showings.

Schools:
Elementary -Metro West
Middle - Chain Of Lakes
High - Olympia

**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

*** NO PETS ***
*** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4490321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6519 Grosvenor Lane have any available units?
6519 Grosvenor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6519 Grosvenor Lane have?
Some of 6519 Grosvenor Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6519 Grosvenor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6519 Grosvenor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6519 Grosvenor Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6519 Grosvenor Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6519 Grosvenor Lane offer parking?
No, 6519 Grosvenor Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6519 Grosvenor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6519 Grosvenor Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6519 Grosvenor Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6519 Grosvenor Lane has a pool.
Does 6519 Grosvenor Lane have accessible units?
No, 6519 Grosvenor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6519 Grosvenor Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6519 Grosvenor Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
