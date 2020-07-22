6515 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE

Amenities

5 bedrooms and 3 Full bathrooms and a 3 car garage!! Huge home with the most beautiful layout and a beautiful view of the pond. TWO Masters. One downstairs and one upstairs. Downstairs Master has a PRIVATE ENTRANCE, Upstairs Master Bedroom is huge, has a private balcony overlooking the pond. What a spot for your morning coffee and there is a gorgeous master bathroom with a spa tub. Vista Lakes has fabulous amenities including: Fitness Center, 3 resort style pools and Disney-esque slide, basketball, baseball, soccer, playground, dog run, tennis courts. Convenient location to the 528 and 417, 10 minutes to the airport, 10 minutes to medical City. Walk to the Elementary School! 3 car garage for extra storage and LOADS of closet space! Kitchen features beautiful 42" Cherry cabinets , an enormous pantry, stainless appliances and solid surface counters. 2 ACs with separate zones. If you see the property and are still interested all adult applicants will be required to complete an application with mysmartmove.com.