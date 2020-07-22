All apartments in Orlando
6515 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:53 AM

6515 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE

6515 Lake Pembroke Place · No Longer Available
Location

6515 Lake Pembroke Place, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
5 bedrooms and 3 Full bathrooms and a 3 car garage!! Huge home with the most beautiful layout and a beautiful view of the pond. TWO Masters. One downstairs and one upstairs. Downstairs Master has a PRIVATE ENTRANCE, Upstairs Master Bedroom is huge, has a private balcony overlooking the pond. What a spot for your morning coffee and there is a gorgeous master bathroom with a spa tub. Vista Lakes has fabulous amenities including: Fitness Center, 3 resort style pools and Disney-esque slide, basketball, baseball, soccer, playground, dog run, tennis courts. Convenient location to the 528 and 417, 10 minutes to the airport, 10 minutes to medical City. Walk to the Elementary School! 3 car garage for extra storage and LOADS of closet space! Kitchen features beautiful 42" Cherry cabinets , an enormous pantry, stainless appliances and solid surface counters. 2 ACs with separate zones. If you see the property and are still interested all adult applicants will be required to complete an application with mysmartmove.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6515 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE have any available units?
6515 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6515 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE have?
Some of 6515 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6515 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6515 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6515 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6515 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 6515 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6515 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE offers parking.
Does 6515 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6515 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6515 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 6515 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE has a pool.
Does 6515 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6515 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6515 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6515 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
