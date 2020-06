Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gated Community of Landsbrook Terrace. Four Bedroom Two Bath. Split Bedrooms, master suite has large walk in closet, garden tub and shower. Living/dining area, kitchen with one year new stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook opens to the family room. One year new laminate floors in living areas and bedrooms. Close to schools, shopping, attractions and major roads. Lawn service is included.