6413 Astor Village Avenue, Unit 205

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system basketball court gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful 2/2 Condo in the Hamptons at Metrowest!



Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo. Second story unit features split floor plan, large bathrooms, walk in closets and comfortable, luxurious living at a great price! Gated community with internal alarm system inside. Brand new carpeting in living areas. Washer/dryer included. Don't miss out on all the entertaining amenities such as the Community Pool, Spa, Gym and Basketball Courts!!



PET POLICY: Pets maybe considered with owner permission.



