Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6413 Astor Village Avenue, Unit 205
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6413 Astor Village Avenue, Unit 205

6413 Astor Village Ave Unit 205 · No Longer Available
Location

6413 Astor Village Ave Unit 205, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 2/2 Condo in the Hamptons at Metrowest! - Virtual Tour: https://www.nodalview.com/bAnjx3wrYP1tSri9KsxV58Mg

Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo. Second story unit features split floor plan, large bathrooms, walk in closets and comfortable, luxurious living at a great price! Gated community with internal alarm system inside. Brand new carpeting in living areas. Washer/dryer included. Don't miss out on all the entertaining amenities such as the Community Pool, Spa, Gym and Basketball Courts!!

Virtual Tour: https://www.nodalview.com/bAnjx3wrYP1tSri9KsxV58Mg

** Make sure you have read our application guidelines that you can get from the Property Manager BEFORE you apply ***

*** Please call Property Manager BEFORE applying to check no other applications have been submitted ***

PET POLICY: Pets maybe considered with owner permission.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Kelly Tiley. Use "Contact Us" button.

To schedule a showing please click here:

https://goo.gl/forms/D8mOtpqMAXZQrfwq1

Application fee is NON REFUNDABLE.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE4469274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6413 Astor Village Avenue, Unit 205 have any available units?
6413 Astor Village Avenue, Unit 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6413 Astor Village Avenue, Unit 205 have?
Some of 6413 Astor Village Avenue, Unit 205's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6413 Astor Village Avenue, Unit 205 currently offering any rent specials?
6413 Astor Village Avenue, Unit 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6413 Astor Village Avenue, Unit 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6413 Astor Village Avenue, Unit 205 is pet friendly.
Does 6413 Astor Village Avenue, Unit 205 offer parking?
No, 6413 Astor Village Avenue, Unit 205 does not offer parking.
Does 6413 Astor Village Avenue, Unit 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6413 Astor Village Avenue, Unit 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6413 Astor Village Avenue, Unit 205 have a pool?
Yes, 6413 Astor Village Avenue, Unit 205 has a pool.
Does 6413 Astor Village Avenue, Unit 205 have accessible units?
No, 6413 Astor Village Avenue, Unit 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 6413 Astor Village Avenue, Unit 205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6413 Astor Village Avenue, Unit 205 does not have units with dishwashers.
