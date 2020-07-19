6413 Astor Village Avenue, Unit 205

Amenities
Beautiful 2/2 Condo in the Hamptons at Metrowest! - Virtual Tour: https://www.nodalview.com/bAnjx3wrYP1tSri9KsxV58Mg
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo. Second story unit features split floor plan, large bathrooms, walk in closets and comfortable, luxurious living at a great price! Gated community with internal alarm system inside. Brand new carpeting in living areas. Washer/dryer included. Don't miss out on all the entertaining amenities such as the Community Pool, Spa, Gym and Basketball Courts!!
PET POLICY: Pets maybe considered with owner permission.
