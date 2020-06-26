All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

641 E Jackson St.

641 E Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

641 E Jackson Street, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
641 E. Jackson St. - PENDING - The Brownstones offer chic urban comfort in Thornton Park, Orlando's most coveted neighborhood in the core of beautiful downtown Orlando. Thornton Park is home to the city's best dining and entertainment options, and is the city's community and cultural hub. Lovely residences in a distinguished development, the Brownstones offer a rare opportunity to live in one of downtown's newest luxury townhomes. This luxury home has been carefully thought out with every detail...See for yourself. Call today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3730390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 E Jackson St. have any available units?
641 E Jackson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 641 E Jackson St. currently offering any rent specials?
641 E Jackson St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 E Jackson St. pet-friendly?
No, 641 E Jackson St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 641 E Jackson St. offer parking?
No, 641 E Jackson St. does not offer parking.
Does 641 E Jackson St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 E Jackson St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 E Jackson St. have a pool?
No, 641 E Jackson St. does not have a pool.
Does 641 E Jackson St. have accessible units?
No, 641 E Jackson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 641 E Jackson St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 641 E Jackson St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 641 E Jackson St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 641 E Jackson St. does not have units with air conditioning.
