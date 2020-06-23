All apartments in Orlando
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

6397 MIRAMONTE DRIVE

6397 Miramonte Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6397 Miramonte Dr, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
MUST SEE this RENOVATED town home with two car garage in Mandalay at Stonebridge Commons! Featuring NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS covering all the living areas and 12 in. Ceramic tile in the wet areas. The kitchen features stunning GRANITE counter-tops with cook top and upgraded cabinets. Aside from the beautiful and spacious kitchen, this town home offers the OPEN FLOOR PLAN that everyone is looking for. The SCREENED IN PATIO is very spacious and provides much privacy. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs. Walking into the master bedroom, you will instantly notice the recessed ceiling that gives the room character and class. The master bathroom features DUAL SINKS and a HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET, along with a spa tub and separate stand up shower. This home is centrally located in Orlando in a gated community offering a pool, gym, tot lot, tennis courts and sports courts. Just 15 minutes from DOWNTOWN ORLANDO, a short drive South on Kirkman Rd. to UNIVERSAL STUDIOS and shopping, and a Hop on I-4 can take you to DISNEY in just 15 minutes. Call today and schedule a showing because this home won't last long! Available January 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6397 MIRAMONTE DRIVE have any available units?
6397 MIRAMONTE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6397 MIRAMONTE DRIVE have?
Some of 6397 MIRAMONTE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6397 MIRAMONTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6397 MIRAMONTE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6397 MIRAMONTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6397 MIRAMONTE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6397 MIRAMONTE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6397 MIRAMONTE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 6397 MIRAMONTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6397 MIRAMONTE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6397 MIRAMONTE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6397 MIRAMONTE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6397 MIRAMONTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6397 MIRAMONTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6397 MIRAMONTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6397 MIRAMONTE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
