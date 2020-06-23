6397 MIRAMONTE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

MUST SEE this RENOVATED town home with two car garage in Mandalay at Stonebridge Commons! Featuring NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS covering all the living areas and 12 in. Ceramic tile in the wet areas. The kitchen features stunning GRANITE counter-tops with cook top and upgraded cabinets. Aside from the beautiful and spacious kitchen, this town home offers the OPEN FLOOR PLAN that everyone is looking for. The SCREENED IN PATIO is very spacious and provides much privacy. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs. Walking into the master bedroom, you will instantly notice the recessed ceiling that gives the room character and class. The master bathroom features DUAL SINKS and a HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET, along with a spa tub and separate stand up shower. This home is centrally located in Orlando in a gated community offering a pool, gym, tot lot, tennis courts and sports courts. Just 15 minutes from DOWNTOWN ORLANDO, a short drive South on Kirkman Rd. to UNIVERSAL STUDIOS and shopping, and a Hop on I-4 can take you to DISNEY in just 15 minutes. Call today and schedule a showing because this home won't last long! Available January 1, 2020.