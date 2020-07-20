Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

6372 Sextant Ct Orange Available 03/01/20 Beautiful remodeled 3/2 in East Orlando - Great Location - TEXT us at 407-477-5407 for Open House Times

MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying



1700 Square Ft 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Fenced yard

Completely Remodeled with Fresh Paint and updated bathrooms

Living Room with Dining Area and Screened in patio.

Eat in Kitchen with Granite Countertops.



On a cul de sac in a quiet neighborhood, backs up to L. Hoequist Park.

Great Location near UCF, SR408 and 417 Expressways and Curry Ford. Ready to Move in.



