Orlando, FL
6372 Sextant Ct Orange
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

6372 Sextant Ct Orange

6372 Sextant Court · No Longer Available
Location

6372 Sextant Court, Orlando, FL 32807
Engelwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6372 Sextant Ct Orange Available 03/01/20 Beautiful remodeled 3/2 in East Orlando - Great Location - TEXT us at 407-477-5407 for Open House Times
MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying

1700 Square Ft 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Fenced yard
Completely Remodeled with Fresh Paint and updated bathrooms
Living Room with Dining Area and Screened in patio.
Eat in Kitchen with Granite Countertops.

On a cul de sac in a quiet neighborhood, backs up to L. Hoequist Park.
Great Location near UCF, SR408 and 417 Expressways and Curry Ford. Ready to Move in.

www.ezRent407.com

(RLNE5560525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6372 Sextant Ct Orange have any available units?
6372 Sextant Ct Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6372 Sextant Ct Orange have?
Some of 6372 Sextant Ct Orange's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6372 Sextant Ct Orange currently offering any rent specials?
6372 Sextant Ct Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6372 Sextant Ct Orange pet-friendly?
Yes, 6372 Sextant Ct Orange is pet friendly.
Does 6372 Sextant Ct Orange offer parking?
No, 6372 Sextant Ct Orange does not offer parking.
Does 6372 Sextant Ct Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6372 Sextant Ct Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6372 Sextant Ct Orange have a pool?
No, 6372 Sextant Ct Orange does not have a pool.
Does 6372 Sextant Ct Orange have accessible units?
No, 6372 Sextant Ct Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 6372 Sextant Ct Orange have units with dishwashers?
No, 6372 Sextant Ct Orange does not have units with dishwashers.
