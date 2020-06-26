6368 Raleigh Street - Apto 1803

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Fresh Paint, new Porcelain title,Located in the beautiful Azur Condominium Community. This Mediterranean style complex is gated with security, has resort style pool, fitness center, picnic area and barbecue grills. First Floor 2 Bedroom 2 Bath. Spacious Living Room with French doors opening to patio. All new porcelain title with breakfast bar overlooks Dining Room and Living Room. 2 bedrooms have their own baths with spacious walk in closets. This is ideally located in Metrowest. Minutes from 408, I 4, Florida turnpike. Great access to Universal, Valencia, Downtown Orlando and fine dining.

