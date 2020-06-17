All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6352 Raleigh Street 1411.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6352 Raleigh Street 1411
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6352 Raleigh Street 1411

6352 Raleigh St Unit 1411 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6352 Raleigh St Unit 1411, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
Azur at MetroWest Condominium #1411 - Beautiful cozy and spacious 1/1 Unit at Azur, 991 sqft. Move in ready. Featuring high ceilings, plenty of natural light and a comfortable and convenient loft area upstairs. Perfect for a game room, office space, or guest bedroom. Nice gated community, conveniently located in the Metrowest area, close to Valencia Community College, I-4, Universal Studios, shopping centers and major highways. Call now for more info: Nataly Hermida 407-256-1185.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4738364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6352 Raleigh Street 1411 have any available units?
6352 Raleigh Street 1411 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6352 Raleigh Street 1411 have?
Some of 6352 Raleigh Street 1411's amenities include gym, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6352 Raleigh Street 1411 currently offering any rent specials?
6352 Raleigh Street 1411 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6352 Raleigh Street 1411 pet-friendly?
No, 6352 Raleigh Street 1411 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6352 Raleigh Street 1411 offer parking?
No, 6352 Raleigh Street 1411 does not offer parking.
Does 6352 Raleigh Street 1411 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6352 Raleigh Street 1411 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6352 Raleigh Street 1411 have a pool?
Yes, 6352 Raleigh Street 1411 has a pool.
Does 6352 Raleigh Street 1411 have accessible units?
No, 6352 Raleigh Street 1411 does not have accessible units.
Does 6352 Raleigh Street 1411 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6352 Raleigh Street 1411 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Morgan
6331 Corporate Centre Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32822
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
City View
595 W Church St
Orlando, FL 32805
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Adele Place
7595 Sun Tree Cir
Orlando, FL 32807
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave
Orlando, FL 32803
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach