6340 ROCKAWAY STREET

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home has just under 1900 sq. ft. of living space. It has laminate and tile flooring throughout. Kitchen solid surface countertops and comes with all appliances. The home also has a good size fenced in back yard. Located close to Downtown Orlando, 408 and 417 tolls roads. Minutes from local shopping and dining.



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management