Orlando, FL
6340 ROCKAWAY STREET
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:55 PM

6340 ROCKAWAY STREET

6340 Rockaway Street · No Longer Available
Location

6340 Rockaway Street, Orlando, FL 32807
Engelwood Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has just under 1900 sq. ft. of living space. It has laminate and tile flooring throughout. Kitchen solid surface countertops and comes with all appliances. The home also has a good size fenced in back yard. Located close to Downtown Orlando, 408 and 417 tolls roads. Minutes from local shopping and dining.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6340 ROCKAWAY STREET have any available units?
6340 ROCKAWAY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 6340 ROCKAWAY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6340 ROCKAWAY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6340 ROCKAWAY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 6340 ROCKAWAY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 6340 ROCKAWAY STREET offer parking?
No, 6340 ROCKAWAY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6340 ROCKAWAY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6340 ROCKAWAY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6340 ROCKAWAY STREET have a pool?
No, 6340 ROCKAWAY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6340 ROCKAWAY STREET have accessible units?
No, 6340 ROCKAWAY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6340 ROCKAWAY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 6340 ROCKAWAY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6340 ROCKAWAY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6340 ROCKAWAY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
