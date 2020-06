Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

You will love this one of a kind property with lush landscaping. Home is a 3/2 with over 1300 sq. ft. offering great features including a split floor-plan, crown molding, terrazzo floors, a large inside laundry room with room for storage and a huge family room that overlooks the courtyard. The beautiful courtyard patio is perfect for outdoor grilling and entertaining. Also the large backyard is completely fenced. Lawncare is included. Washer/Dryer included. There is a separate unit in the back that shares the courtyard (Tenant will not have access to this unit). The storage shed outside the home is not available for use. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Close proximity to shopping and dining in College Park with easy access to I-4 or Dubsdread Golf Course