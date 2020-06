Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful 3 bd / 2 ba 1665 sq. ft. townhome is in a prime location within the Stonebridge Lake community. A great corner lot across from the community pool, this property features more windows than any other townhome in the community, kitchen with all appliances, spacious bedrooms and inside utility closet with washer and dryer! New floor coverings, paint...ready to rent! Sorry no pets.