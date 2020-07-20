All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6300 Raleigh St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6300 Raleigh St
Last updated July 16 2019 at 8:25 AM

6300 Raleigh St

6300 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6300 Raleigh Street, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Spacious first floor 2/2 condo is located in the community of Azur at Metrowest! Bright and split floor plan with a small patio area and has laminate flooring throughout. The condo is across community amenities such as pool, clubhouse, and fitness center! Unit is conveniently located near Valencia, fine dining, shopping, major roads (408, I4), as well as local Orlando attractions! Unit is located outside the gated part of the community, the first building on right before the gate.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6300 Raleigh St have any available units?
6300 Raleigh St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6300 Raleigh St have?
Some of 6300 Raleigh St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6300 Raleigh St currently offering any rent specials?
6300 Raleigh St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6300 Raleigh St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6300 Raleigh St is pet friendly.
Does 6300 Raleigh St offer parking?
No, 6300 Raleigh St does not offer parking.
Does 6300 Raleigh St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6300 Raleigh St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6300 Raleigh St have a pool?
Yes, 6300 Raleigh St has a pool.
Does 6300 Raleigh St have accessible units?
No, 6300 Raleigh St does not have accessible units.
Does 6300 Raleigh St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6300 Raleigh St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court
Orlando, FL 32832
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court
Orlando, FL 32836
Palms at World Gateway
9000 Avenue Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach