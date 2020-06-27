All apartments in Orlando
6292 Arlington Ct - 1, #206

6292 Arlington Court · No Longer Available
Location

6292 Arlington Court, Orlando, FL 32807
Engelwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN ON 8/1/19. Dreams come true. Finally an affordable fully RENOVATED 2 bedroom 2.5 bath TOWNHOUSE Style Luxury Condo (no neighbors above or below you). Desirable gated community with a POOL. New paint, New Kitchen with WOOD CABINETS and GRANITE, New Laminate Flooring (No Carpet anywhere). Inside Laundry with full size washer and dryer INCLUDED. New AC. Very spacious unit. Private FENCED back patio with storage. Enjoy easy and care free lifestyle. Come see it today. You won't be disappointed. Application fee of $60.00 and if accepted by us, MUST also apply with the HOA for a fee of $100.00
Dreams come true. Finally an affordable fully RENOVATED 2 bedroom 2.5 bath TOWNHOUSE Style Luxury Condo (no neighbors above or below you). Desirable gated community with a POOL. New paint, New Kitchen with WOOD CABINETS and GRANITE, New Laminate Flooring (No Carpet anywhere). Inside Laundry with full size washer and dryer INCLUDED. New AC. Very spacious unit. Private FENCED back patio with storage. Enjoy easy and care free lifestyle. Come see it today. You won't be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6292 Arlington Ct - 1, #206 have any available units?
6292 Arlington Ct - 1, #206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6292 Arlington Ct - 1, #206 have?
Some of 6292 Arlington Ct - 1, #206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6292 Arlington Ct - 1, #206 currently offering any rent specials?
6292 Arlington Ct - 1, #206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6292 Arlington Ct - 1, #206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6292 Arlington Ct - 1, #206 is pet friendly.
Does 6292 Arlington Ct - 1, #206 offer parking?
No, 6292 Arlington Ct - 1, #206 does not offer parking.
Does 6292 Arlington Ct - 1, #206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6292 Arlington Ct - 1, #206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6292 Arlington Ct - 1, #206 have a pool?
Yes, 6292 Arlington Ct - 1, #206 has a pool.
Does 6292 Arlington Ct - 1, #206 have accessible units?
No, 6292 Arlington Ct - 1, #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 6292 Arlington Ct - 1, #206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6292 Arlington Ct - 1, #206 has units with dishwashers.
