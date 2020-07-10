627 Rugby Street

Amenities

in unit laundry carport air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

2/1 Duplex in College Park - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE! College Park 2/1 Duplex with single carport. This 627 unit is in on the left side of the duplex, toward the front of the building. Per public records, there are 1,182 total square feet, with 912 square feet under air. It includes carpet and tile flooring, laundry room with washer and dryer hookups only (washer/dryer are not included), new central air/heat, living room/dining room and single car carport. Lawn care included. Located on the east side of Edgewater Drive. Walking distance to local schools, shopping & amazing local dining, close proximity to I-4, shopping, Publix, Starbucks and more! Directions: FROM I-4 AND PRINCETON ST - EXIT WEST ON PRINCETON. TURN RIGHT ONTO EDGEWATER DRIVE. TURN RIGHT ONTO RUGBY STREET - DUPLEX IS ON THE LEFT



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Amy Spano

407-896-1200 ext 224



(RLNE4538348)