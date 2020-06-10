623 Mariposa St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Amazing Downtown Townhouse - This is an amazing 3 bedroom 2 and half bath townhouse in the heart of downtown. Rich wood floors throughout, beautiful fully equipped kitchen with high end cabinetry, high ceilings in the living room. All bedrooms on the 3rd floor with beautiful upgraded bathrooms. Master bedroom has a custom walk in closet. Full Size Washer and Dryer, This home also offers a 2 car garage and a driveway that will fit 2 SUV's. Some guest spots available with limited time enforced. Owner prefers no pets but may consider and pet fee amount will be determined. This home is located in desirable Thornton Park, top-notch location, walking distance to so many restaurants, boutiques, farmers market, and so many events at Lake Eola. Basic cable and internet included in the rent, tenant will need to rent the cable box and router from the cable company. Owner prefers no pets but may consider and a pet fee will be required.



(RLNE2782062)