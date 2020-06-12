All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 623 E Jackson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
623 E Jackson St
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

623 E Jackson St

623 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Eola
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

623 Jackson Street, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Brownstones - Property Id: 192437

Gorgeous three story with rooftop deck 3 year old Brownstone located across from park on Jackson Street.
Wood floors, marble counter tops, gourmet kitchen with wine cooler and every convenience a chef would ask for. Built-ins in all closets with storage under stairs in garage and Bedroom 3. Available for February 1, 2020. Must see!. By appointment only. Call Helene 407-463-7755
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/192437
Property Id 192437

(RLNE5409075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 E Jackson St have any available units?
623 E Jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 623 E Jackson St have?
Some of 623 E Jackson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 E Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
623 E Jackson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 E Jackson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 623 E Jackson St is pet friendly.
Does 623 E Jackson St offer parking?
Yes, 623 E Jackson St offers parking.
Does 623 E Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 623 E Jackson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 E Jackson St have a pool?
No, 623 E Jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 623 E Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 623 E Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 623 E Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 623 E Jackson St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir
Orlando, FL 32818
Concord Court at Creative Village
661 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach