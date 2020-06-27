All apartments in Orlando
Location

619 E Ridgewood St, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Eola Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
yoga
Located in the beautiful historic district of downtown Lake Eola Heights~ This 2/2 offers a unique, condo-style living in a residential neighborhood. The screened-in porch is a large outdoor space, great for entertaining or enjoying some solo time. The condo comes with one parking spot in a lot behind the building (included in rental fee). And, there is plenty of street parking as well. Condo features: a w/d in unit, upgraded kitchen with a new refrigerator, custom renovated bathrooms, and original hardwood floors. The interior is freshly painted and ready to move in! Private and safe residential neighborhood within public, private and charter school zones. HOA maintains common areas and landscaping. 1 Block from Lake Eola Park - Sunday farmers market & yoga in the park, Amphitheater events and local festivals. Walking distance to Thornton Park and the Downtown Orlando city center (Orange County Library, City Arts Factory, Saks Comedy Lab, concert venues, etc,), Publix, retail shops, restaurants & bars, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 E Ridgewood St have any available units?
619 E Ridgewood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 E Ridgewood St have?
Some of 619 E Ridgewood St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 E Ridgewood St currently offering any rent specials?
619 E Ridgewood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 E Ridgewood St pet-friendly?
No, 619 E Ridgewood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 619 E Ridgewood St offer parking?
Yes, 619 E Ridgewood St offers parking.
Does 619 E Ridgewood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 619 E Ridgewood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 E Ridgewood St have a pool?
No, 619 E Ridgewood St does not have a pool.
Does 619 E Ridgewood St have accessible units?
No, 619 E Ridgewood St does not have accessible units.
Does 619 E Ridgewood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 E Ridgewood St has units with dishwashers.
