619 E Ridgewood St

Located in the beautiful historic district of downtown Lake Eola Heights~ This 2/2 offers a unique, condo-style living in a residential neighborhood. The screened-in porch is a large outdoor space, great for entertaining or enjoying some solo time. The condo comes with one parking spot in a lot behind the building (included in rental fee). And, there is plenty of street parking as well. Condo features: a w/d in unit, upgraded kitchen with a new refrigerator, custom renovated bathrooms, and original hardwood floors. The interior is freshly painted and ready to move in! Private and safe residential neighborhood within public, private and charter school zones. HOA maintains common areas and landscaping. 1 Block from Lake Eola Park - Sunday farmers market & yoga in the park, Amphitheater events and local festivals. Walking distance to Thornton Park and the Downtown Orlando city center (Orange County Library, City Arts Factory, Saks Comedy Lab, concert venues, etc,), Publix, retail shops, restaurants & bars, and more!