Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

PRICE REDUCTION $1475 for 3/2 available in gated Serenata Condominimum! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo with all new tile flooring throughout the unit. 2nd story with washer and dryer. Plenty of amenities to include, fitness center with playroom, zero-entry pool with spacious sun deck and lighted tennis court. This unit is located in the gated community of Serenata in Metro West right next to Valencia Community College.



(RLNE4688623)