Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

6151 Metrowest Blvd # 206 Available 12/01/19 1/1 second floor condo in Gated Community SERENATA Metrowest - BEAUTIFUL LOOKING CONDO IN SERENATA. SECOND FLOOR, OVERLOOKS COMMUNITY POOL. TOTALLY UPGRADED, WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NICE FIXTURES, BATHROOM AS WELL. HARD WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. A MUST SEE. THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST. NO PETS ALLOWED

Text Allan 321-202-0275 for a showing. Available Dec 1. Rent is at $1050 per month.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2660306)