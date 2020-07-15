All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6124 WESTGATE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6124 WESTGATE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6124 WESTGATE DRIVE

6124 Westgate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6124 Westgate Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
This unit is located on the first floor, the condo has Community has pool, fitness and plenty of parking, easy application process. The unit has wood floors throughout.
Located in the Heart of MetroWest with a nice peaceful gated community, this unit is an easy commute to major thoroughfares and all Orlando’s attractions.
The condo resides in a community boasting with full shade trees, and numerous features, Fitness center, pools, park setting, walking trails and much much more. Making a comfortable home environment including a washer and dryer and relaxing screen porch off of the living room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6124 WESTGATE DRIVE have any available units?
6124 WESTGATE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6124 WESTGATE DRIVE have?
Some of 6124 WESTGATE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6124 WESTGATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6124 WESTGATE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6124 WESTGATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6124 WESTGATE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6124 WESTGATE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6124 WESTGATE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6124 WESTGATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6124 WESTGATE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6124 WESTGATE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6124 WESTGATE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6124 WESTGATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6124 WESTGATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6124 WESTGATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6124 WESTGATE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Concord Court at Creative Village
661 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop
Orlando, FL 32821
Palms at World Gateway
9000 Avenue Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach