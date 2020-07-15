6124 WESTGATE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool

This unit is located on the first floor, the condo has Community has pool, fitness and plenty of parking, easy application process. The unit has wood floors throughout.

Located in the Heart of MetroWest with a nice peaceful gated community, this unit is an easy commute to major thoroughfares and all Orlando’s attractions.

The condo resides in a community boasting with full shade trees, and numerous features, Fitness center, pools, park setting, walking trails and much much more. Making a comfortable home environment including a washer and dryer and relaxing screen porch off of the living room