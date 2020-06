Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Stunning 2-story Townhome with Spectacular Lakeview at GATED COMMUNITY Stonebridge Place at METROWEST! Clubhouse, Community Pool, Fitness Center, manicured Landscaping. On the first floor: 1-car Garage + 2-car Driveway, Kitchen with plenty of cabinets, Living/Dining Combo with beautiful Lakeview from Screened Porch.

Second floor: Master Bedroom, 2nd Bedroom & 3rd Bedroom, 2 baths, Laundry.

Call for a Private Showing before is gone!