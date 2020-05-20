All apartments in Orlando
Last updated August 18 2019 at 4:04 AM

609 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD

609 Woodlawn Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

609 Woodlawn Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Cherokee

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Please read thoroughly before calling*** AVAILABLE October 1st***** Garage apartment *** Highly sought after Lake Cherokee neighborhood! Stylishly renovated with laminate wood floors, WASHER DRYER, MICROWAVE, STOVE & REGRIGERATOR and AC, GARAGE with remote control. Motion sensor lights in the driveway as you pull up to the garage. WATER & LAWN service included. Across the street you can enjoy Cherokee Park with Lake Cherokee to your right and Lake Davis to your left. Perfect for outdoor activity and a day in the park for the dogs. Downtown Orlando, Thornton Park and Orlando Health are minutes away. Pet restrictions apply. Income requirement is 3x's the rent per month. Square footage is estimated. Non-smoking home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD have any available units?
609 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD have?
Some of 609 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
609 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 609 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 609 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 609 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 609 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 609 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 609 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 609 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
