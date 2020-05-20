609 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD

Amenities

Please read thoroughly before calling*** AVAILABLE October 1st***** Garage apartment *** Highly sought after Lake Cherokee neighborhood! Stylishly renovated with laminate wood floors, WASHER DRYER, MICROWAVE, STOVE & REGRIGERATOR and AC, GARAGE with remote control. Motion sensor lights in the driveway as you pull up to the garage. WATER & LAWN service included. Across the street you can enjoy Cherokee Park with Lake Cherokee to your right and Lake Davis to your left. Perfect for outdoor activity and a day in the park for the dogs. Downtown Orlando, Thornton Park and Orlando Health are minutes away. Pet restrictions apply. Income requirement is 3x's the rent per month. Square footage is estimated. Non-smoking home.