603 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come see this wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bath home located in one of Orlando's historic neighborhoods Cherokee Park. With views of Lake Davis and just steps away from Lake Cherokee and Cherokee Park this home's location cannot be beat. Some of the many interior features of the home include hardwood floors, eat in space in the kitchen, gas range/water heater, oversized bedrooms and a Florida room. The home also has an attached 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Small pets are okay with owner permission and pet fee. This home is located minutes away from downtown Orlando, ORMC, major roadways and the new Sunrail commuter rail. Don't drag your feet on this one because it's not going to last!