Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
603 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

603 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD

603 Woodlawn Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

603 Woodlawn Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Cherokee

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bath home located in one of Orlando's historic neighborhoods Cherokee Park. With views of Lake Davis and just steps away from Lake Cherokee and Cherokee Park this home's location cannot be beat. Some of the many interior features of the home include hardwood floors, eat in space in the kitchen, gas range/water heater, oversized bedrooms and a Florida room. The home also has an attached 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Small pets are okay with owner permission and pet fee. This home is located minutes away from downtown Orlando, ORMC, major roadways and the new Sunrail commuter rail. Don't drag your feet on this one because it's not going to last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD have any available units?
603 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 603 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD have?
Some of 603 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
603 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 603 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 603 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 603 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 603 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 603 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 603 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 603 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 603 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 603 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
