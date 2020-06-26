6028 WESTGATE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill pet friendly tennis court trash valet

This condo is in very good condition and has been recently painted and cleaned! Move-in ready! This is a first floor unit! One bedroom and one bathroom! LOOK AT THE PICTURES!! Gated community. Close to Valencia College, Universal Studios, Shopping areas, Restaurants and much more! The floor is tiled throughout and includes a screened porch with additional storage space. Central Park at Metrowest offers two swimming pools, barbecue grills, tennis courts, self service car care center, gym and lounge and valet trash services.

* All measurements are approximate and not guaranteed.

* PETS ARE NOT ALLOWED!