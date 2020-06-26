All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6028 WESTGATE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6028 WESTGATE DRIVE
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:24 AM

6028 WESTGATE DRIVE

6028 Westgate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6028 Westgate Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
pet friendly
tennis court
trash valet
This condo is in very good condition and has been recently painted and cleaned! Move-in ready! This is a first floor unit! One bedroom and one bathroom! LOOK AT THE PICTURES!! Gated community. Close to Valencia College, Universal Studios, Shopping areas, Restaurants and much more! The floor is tiled throughout and includes a screened porch with additional storage space. Central Park at Metrowest offers two swimming pools, barbecue grills, tennis courts, self service car care center, gym and lounge and valet trash services.
* All measurements are approximate and not guaranteed.
* PETS ARE NOT ALLOWED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6028 WESTGATE DRIVE have any available units?
6028 WESTGATE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6028 WESTGATE DRIVE have?
Some of 6028 WESTGATE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6028 WESTGATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6028 WESTGATE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6028 WESTGATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6028 WESTGATE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6028 WESTGATE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6028 WESTGATE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6028 WESTGATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6028 WESTGATE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6028 WESTGATE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6028 WESTGATE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6028 WESTGATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6028 WESTGATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6028 WESTGATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6028 WESTGATE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highpoint Club Apartments
11100 Point Sylvan Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr
Orlando, FL 32826
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd
Orlando, FL 32803
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane
Orlando, FL 32801
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach