602 LAKE AVENUE

Beautiful half duplex in historic district overlooking Lake Cherokee. Peaceful setting in the heart of downtown Orlando. This home is picture perfect. Wood floors, original millwork, wood burning fireplace, sunroom, formal dining room, kitchen with granite counters, spacious master bedroom. Bedroom 2 is also large, bedroom 3 is small and is located in the master (best used as a nursery or den). Charming home with an excellent location. Large corner lot. 2 car garage with washer and dryer.