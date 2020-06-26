All apartments in Orlando
602 LAKE AVENUE
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:35 AM

602 LAKE AVENUE

602 Lake Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

602 Lake Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Cherokee

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful half duplex in historic district overlooking Lake Cherokee. Peaceful setting in the heart of downtown Orlando. This home is picture perfect. Wood floors, original millwork, wood burning fireplace, sunroom, formal dining room, kitchen with granite counters, spacious master bedroom. Bedroom 2 is also large, bedroom 3 is small and is located in the master (best used as a nursery or den). Charming home with an excellent location. Large corner lot. 2 car garage with washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 LAKE AVENUE have any available units?
602 LAKE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 LAKE AVENUE have?
Some of 602 LAKE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 LAKE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
602 LAKE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 LAKE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 602 LAKE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 602 LAKE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 602 LAKE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 602 LAKE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 LAKE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 LAKE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 602 LAKE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 602 LAKE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 602 LAKE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 602 LAKE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 LAKE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
