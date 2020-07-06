Amenities

6014 Appian Wy Available 11/08/19 3/2 Home + Bonus Room in Englewood/Azalea Park area - OCCUPIED UNTIL 10/31/2019 - PLEASE SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT AND DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT TENANT.



Quiet neighborhood. This home has wood laminate flooring throughout and has a nice spacious feel. The Master suite has its own separate full bathroom with a shower stall. The bonus room could be used as office, den or a 4th bedroom. Washer and dryer hook-ups in the laundry room off the bonus room. There is a covered screened porch in the back, plus a shed and the back yard is fenced.



This convenient area is nearby major roads including 436 and 408, only minutes to the airport and within walking distance to local schools and beautiful Engelwood Park. Bus service available on 436. Engelwood Elem, Jackson Middle and Colonial High School districts. Available to move-in soon.



