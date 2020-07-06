All apartments in Orlando
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

6014 Appian Wy

6014 Appian Way · No Longer Available
Location

6014 Appian Way, Orlando, FL 32807
Engelwood Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
6014 Appian Wy Available 11/08/19 3/2 Home + Bonus Room in Englewood/Azalea Park area - OCCUPIED UNTIL 10/31/2019 - PLEASE SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT AND DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT TENANT.

Quiet neighborhood. This home has wood laminate flooring throughout and has a nice spacious feel. The Master suite has its own separate full bathroom with a shower stall. The bonus room could be used as office, den or a 4th bedroom. Washer and dryer hook-ups in the laundry room off the bonus room. There is a covered screened porch in the back, plus a shed and the back yard is fenced.

This convenient area is nearby major roads including 436 and 408, only minutes to the airport and within walking distance to local schools and beautiful Engelwood Park. Bus service available on 436. Engelwood Elem, Jackson Middle and Colonial High School districts. Available to move-in soon.

TO

(RLNE3802216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6014 Appian Wy have any available units?
6014 Appian Wy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 6014 Appian Wy currently offering any rent specials?
6014 Appian Wy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6014 Appian Wy pet-friendly?
No, 6014 Appian Wy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6014 Appian Wy offer parking?
No, 6014 Appian Wy does not offer parking.
Does 6014 Appian Wy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6014 Appian Wy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6014 Appian Wy have a pool?
No, 6014 Appian Wy does not have a pool.
Does 6014 Appian Wy have accessible units?
No, 6014 Appian Wy does not have accessible units.
Does 6014 Appian Wy have units with dishwashers?
No, 6014 Appian Wy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6014 Appian Wy have units with air conditioning?
No, 6014 Appian Wy does not have units with air conditioning.

