6000 SCOTCHWOOD GLEN

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill

Beautiful two story townhome situated in picturesque courtyard with fountain, mature landscaping, and benches. This townhome shares no walls with adjoining units creating quiet, peaceful tranquility. Crown molding on kitchen cabinets with trac lighting, glass top stove, and installed microwave. Community pool is directly across the street. Lake Fredrica is only one block away with a community dock and covered pavilion with grills. Reserved parking spot. Community recreation room with aerobic exercise equipment. Washer and dryer in unit. Attached storage unit directly outside.