6000 SCOTCHWOOD GLEN

6000 Scotchwood Glen · No Longer Available
Location

6000 Scotchwood Glen, Orlando, FL 32822
Lake Frederica

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful two story townhome situated in picturesque courtyard with fountain, mature landscaping, and benches. This townhome shares no walls with adjoining units creating quiet, peaceful tranquility. Crown molding on kitchen cabinets with trac lighting, glass top stove, and installed microwave. Community pool is directly across the street. Lake Fredrica is only one block away with a community dock and covered pavilion with grills. Reserved parking spot. Community recreation room with aerobic exercise equipment. Washer and dryer in unit. Attached storage unit directly outside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

