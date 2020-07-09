6 Spruce Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CD Adorable 2 bed/1 bath conveniently located just minutes from the heart of downtown Orlando and the gorgeous Winter Park area. Within walking distance to FL Hospital on Rollins & Orange Ave. Beautiful upgrades including all new appliances, making it the perfect fit for the modern day lover. Schedule a viewing today, this incredible duplex will not last long!! **Renters Insurance Must be Obtained and Submitted Prior To Move In Date. Additional Fees Apply: Pet Privilege Fee $250 per pre-approved pet Administration Fee $195 (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)