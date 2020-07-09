All apartments in Orlando
6 Spruce Street

6 E Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

6 E Spruce Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e8804d8048 ----

CD Adorable 2 bed/1 bath conveniently located just minutes from the heart of downtown Orlando and the gorgeous Winter Park area. Within walking distance to FL Hospital on Rollins & Orange Ave. Beautiful upgrades including all new appliances, making it the perfect fit for the modern day lover. Schedule a viewing today, this incredible duplex will not last long!! **Renters Insurance Must be Obtained and Submitted Prior To Move In Date. Additional Fees Apply: Pet Privilege Fee $250 per pre-approved pet Administration Fee $195 (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Spruce Street have any available units?
6 Spruce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Spruce Street have?
Some of 6 Spruce Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Spruce Street currently offering any rent specials?
6 Spruce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Spruce Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Spruce Street is pet friendly.
Does 6 Spruce Street offer parking?
No, 6 Spruce Street does not offer parking.
Does 6 Spruce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Spruce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Spruce Street have a pool?
No, 6 Spruce Street does not have a pool.
Does 6 Spruce Street have accessible units?
No, 6 Spruce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Spruce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Spruce Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Rent Calculator
