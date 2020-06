Amenities

Beautiful two bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms located in Orlando! Property features tile flooring in living areas and wood laminate floor in the bedrooms. Kitchen has excellent spaces! There is also a stacked washer/dryer in the kitchen. The complex has a pool, laundry facility, clubhouse, and assigned parking. The location is close to the Orlando International Airport and major transportation corridors.