Orlando, FL
5889 Curry Ford Road
Last updated March 15 2020 at 7:36 AM

5889 Curry Ford Road

5889 Curry Ford Road · No Longer Available
Location

5889 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32822
Engelwood Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Second floor, 1Bd / 1Ba apartment, 677Sf of space with newer, cabinets, bathtub, vanity, upgraded LED lights, and new tiles in bathroom, unit is clean and freshly painted. Ready to move in. Kitchen and bathroom are renovated and bedroom has a walking closet. Unit is equipped with washing and laundry connections, and comes with 1 parking spot. Awesome location (436 and curry Ford rd) Bus stop in the entrance (Bur route 15). 1 block from gas station 10 min to airport Plaza and markets crossing semoran street A lot of places to eat 15 min to downtown Orlando Rent $920 a month 1 months' rent for damage deposit. Min 1 Year lease Photos will be updated as we are in the process of finishing renovations. Please text if you have any questions. Interested people can view the unit on Saturdays, please book at appointment at your earliest convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5889 Curry Ford Road have any available units?
5889 Curry Ford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5889 Curry Ford Road have?
Some of 5889 Curry Ford Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5889 Curry Ford Road currently offering any rent specials?
5889 Curry Ford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5889 Curry Ford Road pet-friendly?
No, 5889 Curry Ford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5889 Curry Ford Road offer parking?
Yes, 5889 Curry Ford Road offers parking.
Does 5889 Curry Ford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5889 Curry Ford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5889 Curry Ford Road have a pool?
No, 5889 Curry Ford Road does not have a pool.
Does 5889 Curry Ford Road have accessible units?
No, 5889 Curry Ford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5889 Curry Ford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5889 Curry Ford Road has units with dishwashers.
