5889 Curry Ford Road

Second floor, 1Bd / 1Ba apartment, 677Sf of space with newer, cabinets, bathtub, vanity, upgraded LED lights, and new tiles in bathroom, unit is clean and freshly painted. Ready to move in. Kitchen and bathroom are renovated and bedroom has a walking closet. Unit is equipped with washing and laundry connections, and comes with 1 parking spot. Awesome location (436 and curry Ford rd) Bus stop in the entrance (Bur route 15). 1 block from gas station 10 min to airport Plaza and markets crossing semoran street A lot of places to eat 15 min to downtown Orlando Rent $920 a month 1 months' rent for damage deposit. Min 1 Year lease Photos will be updated as we are in the process of finishing renovations. Please text if you have any questions. Interested people can view the unit on Saturdays, please book at appointment at your earliest convenience.