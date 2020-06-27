5863 Strada Capri Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in gated community available now. - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit town home in gated community available now. Fresh modern paint throughout home. Brand new top of the line appliances includes microwave, refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher. First floor has ceramic tile throughout. No Rear neighbor and all lawn maintenance is included. 1 car attached garage. Community pool, clubhouse with fitness room. HOA application is required. Pets will be considered.



(RLNE5404776)