All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5863 Strada Capri Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5863 Strada Capri Way
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

5863 Strada Capri Way

5863 Strada Capri Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5863 Strada Capri Way, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in gated community available now. - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit town home in gated community available now. Fresh modern paint throughout home. Brand new top of the line appliances includes microwave, refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher. First floor has ceramic tile throughout. No Rear neighbor and all lawn maintenance is included. 1 car attached garage. Community pool, clubhouse with fitness room. HOA application is required. Pets will be considered.

(RLNE5404776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5863 Strada Capri Way have any available units?
5863 Strada Capri Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5863 Strada Capri Way have?
Some of 5863 Strada Capri Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5863 Strada Capri Way currently offering any rent specials?
5863 Strada Capri Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5863 Strada Capri Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5863 Strada Capri Way is pet friendly.
Does 5863 Strada Capri Way offer parking?
Yes, 5863 Strada Capri Way offers parking.
Does 5863 Strada Capri Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5863 Strada Capri Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5863 Strada Capri Way have a pool?
Yes, 5863 Strada Capri Way has a pool.
Does 5863 Strada Capri Way have accessible units?
No, 5863 Strada Capri Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5863 Strada Capri Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5863 Strada Capri Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Cortland Jubilee Park
6850 Merryvale Lane
Orlando, FL 32128
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32826
Sanctuary at Eagle Creek Apartments
9800 Sanctuary Approach Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Bainbridge at Nona Place
12855 Sunstone Avenue
Orlando, FL 32832
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach